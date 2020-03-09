Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2024

XploreMR (XMR) offers an eight-year forecast of the global drinkable peanut powder market between 2016 and 2024. The report defines 2015 as the base year and provides data for the following 8 years. In terms of value, the global drinkable peanut powder market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2016-2024).

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global drinkable peanut powder market, while identifying factors contributing to the growth of the market across key regions. This study offers insights about the market dynamics and trends of various regional markets that are influencing the current nature and future dynamics of the global drinkable peanut powder market during the forecast period.

This report provides insights on the basis of product types, such as soluble (powder) and insoluble (particle). Increasing demand for nutritious and plant-based beverages is a major factor creating a significant shift in the preferences for drinkable peanut powder globally. Manufacturers and new players in the market are investing in R&D activities to develop and launch new and innovative products, in order to sustain in a competitive environment and expand consumer base. A detailed analysis by each product type, further enables clients to formulate strategies for every stage of their business.

The report provides insights on the basis of application such as shakes, smoothies, and flavored beverages. Increasing consumer preferences for beverages and convenience food are expected to drive demand for shakes and other drinkable beverages. Consumer inclination towards healthy shakes is attributed to increasing health consciousness and the shift towards healthy lifestyle by consumers. This report offers business insights to clients about how all applications are contributing to increased consumption of this rapidly growing market.

As per analysis, product availability plays a very important role, and hence this report offers an in-depth analysis on the different distribution channels and their role in market growth. Growth of the global drinkable peanut powder market is primarily driven by robust sales through channels such as super market & hypermarket, departmental stores, and online retailing. This report covers all the data and analysis on growth and strategic insights of distribution management in the market.

Increasing product penetration in markets across various regions through super market & hypermarket channel is a major factor driving market growth across the globe. Sales of drinkable peanut powder through super market & hypermarket is anticipated to result in significant growth over the forecast period, owing to higher consumption of beverages and health supplements by consumers globally.

Online retailing has become the most widely used channel of shopping, which is growing at a rapid pace and expanding the reach of several manufacturers across the globe. This report offers business insights to clients about how the aforementioned channels are contributing to the growth and enhancement of global drinkable peanut powder market.

The following section of report includes analysis of the global drinkable peanut powder market on the basis of regions. It provides market outlook for 2016–2024, and sets the forecast within the context of drinkable peanut powder markets.

This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the global drinkable peanut powder market and also analyses the degree at which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions covered in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In the final section of the report, competitive landscape has been included in order to present the client with a dashboard view of the various categories of providers, their respective product offerings and portfolios, and key differentiators.

It also enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The report provides comprehensive profiles of companies operating in the drinkable peanut powder market in order to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments.

Key companies covered in this report include The J.M. Smucker Company, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Santa Cruz, Bell Research Companies, Peanut Butter & Co., The Tru-Nut Company, Sukrin Ltd., Protein Plus, LLC, BetterBody Foods, and Nutrinity Foundation.

Report covers in-depth analysis on the following key segments: Product Type Application Distribution Channel Region

By Product type, the market is segmented into: Soluble (powder) Insoluble (particle)

By product type, soluble (powder) segment accounts for a major share in the global drinkable peanut powder market. This segment is followed by insoluble (particle) segment. Segment-wise in-depth analysis on drivers, growth rates, etc. are also included in this report.

By application, the market is segmented into: Shakes Smoothies Flavored Beverages

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into: Super Market & Hypermarket Departmental Stores Online Retailing

By key regions, the market is segmented into: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)

