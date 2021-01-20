Drilling Fluids Market report has Forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for particular period for market that will help user to take decision based on futuristic chart. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2023 for the market. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Drilling Fluids Market Products market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

The leading market players in the global Drilling Fluids Market primarily are:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Newpark Resources, Inc

National Oilwell Varco

Scomi Group Bhd

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES

GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc.

Anchor Drilling Fluids USA

Drilling fluids plays a very important role in oil and gas drilling exploration activities. It is also called drilling mud. Drilling fluid is the mixture of water, oil, clay, & various chemicals. While drilling it perform numerous functions. For example, the drilling mud cools the drill bit and lubricate its teeth, it carries the drill cuttings to surface and reduce the drill pipe stuck problem. Mud maintain the hydrostatic pressure slightly above the formation pressure to prevent formation fluids from entering into the wellbore.

The drilling fluid market is driven by a number of factors. New oil reserves discoveries across the globe, growing investment in oil exploration activities, and swelling shale gas activities in U.S., are some of them. In major countries such the U.S., Russia, and Canada, the oil and gas industry is determined to install many rigs for exploration, and these are expected to drive the market for drilling fluids in near future.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

o North America

o US

o Canada

o Europe

o Russia

o U.K

o Norway

o Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

o China

o Indonesia

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Nigeria

o Rest Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Venezuela

o Argentina

o Rest Latin America

Objective of Global Drilling Fluids Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments included in global offshore wind market (for the next five to ten years), with the analysis of its development and demand in the market To identify high growth regions and countries To study regional and country-specific demand and forecast for global offshore wind market To cover the key segments of type, application and region



To finalize unit breakdown for all different classifications required for forecasting, considering various factors

To identify forecast demand for all probable segments for all the regions, and to collect the historical figure, data through primary and annual reports to derive the regional and country level market size

To identify historical trends so as to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

Manufactures

Oil & Gas Service Providers

Research Institutes & education institute

Potential investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

This report focuses on the Drilling Fluids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Drilling Fluids by Players

4 Drilling Fluids by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Drilling Fluids Market Forecas

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Findings

Global Drilling Fluids market is expected to reach USD 13,454.5 million by 2023.

By type, water-based fluid accounted for the largest market share of 55.90% in 2016, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period.

By application, onshore accounted for the largest market share of 69.40% in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.

North America, of all regions accounted for the largest market share of 35.10% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Drilling Fluids market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, the global drilling fluids market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest market share in drilling fluids market. U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North America. Huge hydrocarbon resources in the U.S. Shale basins, and continuous offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico region, are driving the demand of the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to show a high rate of growth in drilling fluid market over the coming years. There is an increase in the demand for energy due to the growing population and upsurge the drilling & exploration activities in the region.

