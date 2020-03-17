dPCR and qPCR Market to 2025 – Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN

The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025.

dPCR and qPCR market is segmented by technology, product and application. Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on the product was segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software and services. The dPCR and qPCR market, based on application was segmented into clinical applications, research applications, and forensic applications.

The List of Companies:

1. Abbott

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. QIAGEN

6. TaKARA BIO, INC

7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8. bioMérieux SA

9. Danaher

10. Fluidigm Corporation

dPCR and qPCR are PCR technologies which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. dPCR and qPCR have been extensively used in molecular diagnostics and therefore have enabled detection of various diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the dPCR and qPCR market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the dPCR and qPCR market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting dPCR and qPCR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key dPCR and qPCR manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

