Downstream Processing Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Key Insights, Development Scenario, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Downstream Processing Market is the constant need for newer and different Techniques of columns and resins is likely to fuel market growth.

The increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and rise in R&D expenditure for biopharmaceutical companies majorly drive the growth of the market. This is since downstream processing steps play key role in providing quality and pure products. In addition, increased demands for new solutions, process optimization & cost reduction, and growth in use of techniques such as centrifuge to separate biological particles from suspension further fuel the downstream processing market.

The high cost of instruments and the need for skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Patent expiration of the popular biopharmaceuticals expects to open up new lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the growth of the market.

Global Downstream Processing Market by, Technique

Based on technique, the market is segmented into purification, solid-liquid separation, and clarification/concentration. In 2016, the purification segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This high growth is attributed to the need for highly pure biopharmaceutical products to meet the regulatory standards, as downstream purification plays a significant role in enhancing the purity and quality of products aiding the growth of the purification market.

Based on Application, the downstream processing market is categorized into monoclonal antibody (mAbs) production, vaccine production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, erythropoietin production, and other Application. In 2016, the vaccine production segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Technological advancement in the downstream purification technology to develop high-quality products such as vaccines at lower costs is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

The region that is dominating the downstream processing market is North America and will still retain its position in the coming years. The key factor that contributes to this dominance is it is the leading region for the biopharmaceutical research and has a major market for the pharmaceuticals worldwide.

Some of the key participants of the global Downstream Processing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Danahar Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and Merck KGaA.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Technique, and End-userMarket Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Technique & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Global Downstream Processing Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

Target Audience:

* Hospitals

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Technique Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

* Hospitals.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Downstream Processing Market — Industry Outlook

4 Downstream Processing Market By Product Type

5 Downstream Processing Market Application Type

6 Downstream Processing Market Regional

7 Competitive Landscape

