Dosimetry Equipment Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Dosimetry Equipment Market

Landauer, ATOMTEX, Mirion Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fuji Electric, Chiyoda Technol Corporation, Fluke Corporation, Hitachi Aloka, Tracerco, Bertin Instruments, Renri, Panasonic, XZ LAB, Ludlum Measurements, Arrow-Tech, Polimaster.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dosimetry Equipment market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 621.8 million by 2025, from $ 541.3 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Dosimetry equipment is used to measure the amount of energy deposited by ionizing radiation. The devices are used to measure and estimate the effective dose received by the human body through exposure to external ionizing radiation. Dosimetry equipment devices are used in places where people deal with hazardous waste or radioactive substances such as hospitals and nuclear power plants.

The awareness about the health hazards of radiation is rising among the workers employed in radiation-prone areas such as nuclear power plants and radiation therapy centres. The increasing access to the Internet has led to the rise in awareness about the ill effects of radiation exposure and the workers are now well-informed about the safety standards. Companies are concentrating on training the employees about radiation hazards and the safety measures to be taken while exposed to radiation prone areas. This will increase the awareness of the workers and will consequently drive the demand for dosimetry equipment such as ring dosimeters, subsequently fueling the market growth.

The dosimetry equipment market is intensely competitive and consists of several well-established vendors providing similar products. The market players are working on capturing the market by acquiring companies with expertise in providing services to specific sectors such as medical or nuclear power. The vendor competition in the market is based on new product launches, additional features such as mobile integration, and providing dosimetry services for industrial applications such as defence, healthcare, nuclear power, academia, and research.

The Dosimetry Equipment market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Dosimetry Equipment Market on the basis of Types are

TLD

OSL

RPL

Active Type

In 2018, TLD accounted for a major share of 37% in the global Dosimetry Equipment market. And this product segment is poised to reach 232 Million USD by 2025 from 197 Million USD in 2018.

On The basis Of Application, the Global Dosimetry Equipment Market is Segmented into

Medical

Scientific Research

Industrial & Nuclear Plant

Others

In Dosimetry Equipment market, Medical segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 292.9 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Dosimetry Equipment will be promising in the Medical field in the next couple of years.

Regions Are covered By Dosimetry Equipment Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Dosimetry Equipment market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Dosimetry Equipment market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

