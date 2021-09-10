Document Capture Software Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Analysis, Company Profiles, Development Factors and Outlook by 2026

Document capture software refers to applications that provide the feature to automate the process of scanning paper documents or importing electronic documents, often for the purposes of feeding advanced document classification and data collection. Increasing adoption of big data, and growing document digitization are considered to be the major driving factors for global document capture software market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: ABBYY Software, Hyland Software Inc., Canon Inc., Capsys Corp., Adobe Systems, EMC Corp., Knowledge Lake Inc., IBM Corporation, Kofax, Oracle Corporation.

However, data loss possibility, advent of intelligent character recognition and integration of document capture software with machine learning are considered as some of the major challenges for document capture software market.

The Global Document Capture Software Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analzyed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Target Audience:

Document Capture Software Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

No. of Pages 121

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

The document capture software market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, enterprise size, end user and regions.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into:

Cloud

On-premise

Others

Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Others.

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes.

