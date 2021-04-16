Document Analysis Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast To 2027

Global Document Analysis Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The demand for document analysis suite is on the rise with the increasing focus of organization towards improving the work efficiency. Document analysis automates the complex labor-intensive and manual processes, including document classification, data entry, and document review using digital solutions. With the entrance of the fintech companies in the market, the demand for document analysis has risen exponentially. The complexities associated with invoices, legal contracts, receipts, emails, and others have generated the need for document analysis during the forecast period.

Some of The Major Players In Document Analysis Market:

1. AntWorks

2. Automation Anywhere, Inc.

3. Celaton Ltd

4. Datamatics Global Services Limited

5. Extract Systems, LLC

6. HCL Technologies Ltd

7. Hyland Software, Inc.

8. Hyper Labs, Inc.

9. IBM Corporation

10. Open Text Corp

