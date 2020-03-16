DNA Sequencing:Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

The global sequencing market should grow from $10.7 billion in 2018 to $24.4 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes sequencing technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for sequencing products and services are given for the years 2017, 2018, and 2023.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact sequencing applications. Of particular interest is a discussion of population-scale sequencing projects throughout the world, and their likely impact on the sequencing industry. The main market driving forces for sequencing products and services are listed and discussed.

The report quantifies the sequencing markets by delivered format, including sequencing workflow products (sample preparation kits and reagents, sequencing instruments and consumables, and informatics) and sequencing services (clinical diagnostics and sequencing services to applied market customers).

The sample preparation kits and reagents market is quantified by type, that is, DNA isolation and extraction; target enrichment; and library preparation. The sequencing instruments and consumables market given by platform (Sanger, NGS and 3GS) and by product type (instruments, consumables).

The sequencing services market is analyzed by end user application (applied, clinical, research and development) and by genome type (human, non-human). Within sequencing services, the applied market is analyzed by end user application (agriculture, biopharma, consumer, microbiology, population-scale genomics, synthetic biology, and other).

Also within sequencing services, the clinical market is analyzed and quantified on a number of levels, including by disease category (cardiovascular, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurology, oncology, reproductive health, and transplant medicine); by sequenced region (single gene, targeted region/multi-gene, exome, whole genome, and metagenome); by assay type (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring).

Within the diagnostics market, the oncology, reproductive health and transplant medicine market segments are analyzed as follows. The oncology market segment is analyzed by assay type; by sequenced region; and by indication (bladder, brain, breast, colorectal, cancer unknown primary, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, kidney, leukemia/lymphoma, lung, melanoma, pan-cancer, prostate, thyroid, and other cancer). The reproductive health market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and application (carrier screening, in-vitro fertilization, newborn screening and non-invasive prenatal screening). The transplant market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and organ type (lung, heart, liver, and kidney).

Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Industry sectors analyzed include Sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; target enrichment; gene editing; informatics; blockchain; liquid biopsy; reproductive health diagnostics; consumer genomics; agriculture; and DNA data storage.

More than 200 companies in the sequencing industry are profiled in this report.

BCC Research provides a summary of the more than 200 of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through March 2019, including key alliance trends.

Report Includes:

– 27 data tables and 79 additional tables

– An overview of global market for DNA sequencing and discussion of applications in research, applied and clinical markets

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Description of sequencing markets by workflow, including sample preparation products; sequencing instruments and consumables; informatics; and sequencing services

– Coverage of Sanger and next-generation technologies in detail

– Detailed description of key sequencing research & development programs such as American Gut Consortium, BabySeq and Blood Profiling Atlas

– A look at the current trends and recent developments in the market

– Company profiles of the major players of the market, including 23Andme Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Novogene Co. Ltd., Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Summary

The DNA sequencing industry has achieved significant growth from its beginnings to become a vital sector in life sciences. Illumina, the sequencing leader, has twenty years of sequential revenue growth and the company’s 2018 revenues of approximately $REDACTED billion represented a REDACTED% increase over 2017 revenue. Even with impressive past growth, the industry is still in the early stages of its growth story.

The cumulative number of human genomes sequenced reached REDACTED million as of January 2019 (less than REDACTED% of the global human population); we estimate that population-scale projects alone will increase that figure to more than REDACTED million genomes sequenced by 2023.

Non-human species sequenced as ofJanuary 2019 was less than REDACTED% of all species. These data indicate that there is significant future upside for sequencing across research, metagenomics, agriculture, synthetic biology and clinical applications, among others.

Sequencing plays a central role in several life science megatrends, including precision medicine, synthetic biology, population and consumer genomics; liquid biopsy; tissue-agnostic drugs; blockchain technologies, gene editing, and shift toward consumerism. These major trends favor increasing sequencing adoption and growth in the future.

As an example, in clinical diagnostics there is a move toward a more consumer-focused model. This will drive the demand for genomics technologies because consumers will want to better understand the part that genes and genetic variations have in their future health outcomes.

Key developments in the three key sequencing sectors—research, applied, and clinical–add to the sequencing growth story.

Major developments in the research space include growth of large-scale sequencing initiatives and support for sequencing by the major governmental funding agencies.

Major developments in the applied space include proliferation of population-scale sequencing projects around the globe; use of sequencing by biopharma for selection of patients for clinical trials of precision medicines; and growth in synthetic biology and agriculture applications.

Population-scale sequencing projects, as an example, have multiple positive effects on the sequencing market. These projects give insights into genetic variation within and across populations; advance knowledge of how genetic variation contributes to disease diagnosis, risk prediction and treatment; and facilitate development of new sequencing tools and analysis methods. We have identified more than twenty projects covering the sequencing of the genomes of REDACTED million people by 2023.

Major developments in the clinical space include the launch and rapid growth of NIPT, companion diagnostics for drug development and for tissue-agnostic drugs; and a growing installed base of sequencing instruments for genetic testing. Important clinical sequencing applications include reproductive health; oncology; rare and undiagnosed diseases; and transplant medicine.