DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Applications with latest Trends & Forecast 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User, the global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global DNA next generation sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002934/

DNA sequencing is the method used to determine the specific order of the four nucleotide bases, which form the DNA strand. DNA sequencing played a vital role during the mapping of the human genome, hence providing an important aspect for various basic as well as applied research. In recent days, DNA sequencing is being utilized in the field of pharmacogenomics.

Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on the application was segmented diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications. Among the applications, the segment of diagnostics is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of chronic cases across the globe.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002934/

Some of the prominent players operating in DNA next generation sequencing market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, Perkinelmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Macrogen, Inc. among others. The players operating in the DNA next generation sequencing market have been focusing towards strengthening their market position as well as customer base, through measures such as, partnerships. For instance, in September 2018, QIAGEN N.V. and NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. entered a partnership to commercialize its new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR testing. These next-generation systems are designed to help clinical molecular diagnostic laboratories process increasing test volumes and deliver more rapid insights on a broad range of diseases.

The report segments the global DNA next generation sequencing market as follows:

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Product

Consumables

Services

Platform

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other Applications

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002934/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the DNA next generation sequencing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global DNA next generation sequencing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]