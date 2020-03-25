District Cooling Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2018-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

District cooling is a modern, effective way of air conditioning buildings on campuses and cities. It involves a central chiller plant that produces chilled water, which is then circulated through insulated underground piping networks to multiple buildings. The use of a district cooling obviates the need for air conditioners and chillers in these buildings. The benefits of district cooling include substantial improvement in energy efficiency, reduction in maintenance and operations costs, and less consumption of workspace.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS LLC,EMICOOL,EMPOWER,KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED,LOGSTOR A/S,RAMBOLL GROUP A/S,SHINRYO CORPORATION,SIEMENS AG,STELLAR ENERGY,TABREED

What is the Dynamics of District Cooling Market?

The ongoing trend of adopting sustainable and energy-efficient cooling systems is anticipated to foster the growth of the global district cooling market. District cooling systems have been known to have five to ten times more efficiency compared to traditional cooling systems. They can reduce energy consumption by 50%. Rapid urbanization, migration of people from villages and small towns to metropolitan cities and tier 1 cities, and increased spending on infrastructure have created a need for district cooling.

What is the SCOPE of District Cooling Market?

The “Global District cooling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the district cooling market with detailed market segmentation by production technique, application, and geography. The global district cooling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading district cooling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the District Cooling Market Segmentation?

The global district cooling market is segmented on the basis of production technique and application. On the basis of production technique, the district cooling market is segmented into, free cooling, absorption cooling, and electric chiller. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, commercial, residential, and industrial.

What is the Regional Framework of District Cooling Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global district cooling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The district cooling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



