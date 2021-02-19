Distribution Software Market Share Size, Analysis Trends, Growth Demand, Export Value, Shipment, Volume and Trade, Sales, Pricing Forecast 2017 to 2025

A distribution software manages everything from inventory control and order processing to customer service and purchasing, accounting, customer relationship management, finance management, and supply chain management. Distribution software helps companies in efficiently managing external and internal resources by reducing stockouts and ensuring that overstocking does not occur. As a large number of ERP vendors such as Microsoft Dynamics NAV-X, Acumatica, Infor Distribution, Netsuite, and SAP ERP offer distribution software as part of their ERP systems, the market for the same is likely to witness strong growth in the coming years.

The presence of various large, small, and regional companies has rendered the vendor landscape of the global distribution software market highly competitive. The leading companies are identified based on their market penetration, market visibility, and strong market momentum. However, because regional players are a constant threat for established companies, the market is likely to witness an increasing number of acquisitions in the coming years. Currently, companies such as JDA Software Group, Sage Group, SAP, Infor, and Oracle are identified as the leading market players. Distribution software is considered as one of the essential element, which helps an organization in efficiently managing all their internal as well as external resources. The increasing awareness among organization concerning the benefits of using distribution software is projected to enhance the growth of the global market in the next few years. The increasing adoption of cloud-based distribution software is projected to accelerate the growth of the global market in the next few years. The efficiency offered by these software and the reduction in cost are further predicted to encourage the growth of the distribution software market in the next few years. Being one of the pioneers for the adoption of new technologies, North America is projected to account for a large share of the global market in the next few years. The presence of a large number of organizations and the substantial growth of the e-commerce sector are some of the major factors that are predicted to accelerate the distribution software market across North America in the coming few years. Furthermore, several developing economies in Asia Pacific are projected to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. The regional analysis covers: North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The leading players in the global distribution software market are focusing on customization and development of new products, in order to attract a large number of consumers and enhance their market penetration in the next few years. Some of the major players operating in the market are Sage Group, JDA Software Group, SAP, Infor, and Oracle. A significant rise in the number of players is projected to enhance the level of competition in the global distribution software market in the next few years. Moreover, the booming e-commerce industry is estimated to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based distribution software has emerged as chief growth driver for the global distribution software market. Deploying distribution software enables companies gain benefits such as reduced dependence on in-house IT personnel, low maintenance costs, and incur no cost of licensing, faster implementation of IT solutions, and limited requirement for hardware infrastructure. As companies realize the benefits offered by distribution system, its demand is likely to increase around the world.

In addition, cloud-based distribution software offers advantages such as easy accessibility, minimal operational expenses, short processing time, and reduced upfront costs. With these benefits at disposal, business can focus on their core competencies. Furthermore, these technological advancements enable organizations to access data remotely through web browsers. As more number of companies around the world are educated of the advantages offered by distribution software, it will enable the market exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Considering North America is at the fore of adopting the latest technologies, the market players are likely to concentrate more on capitalizing on opportunities prevalent therein. The region boasts sophisticated IT infrastructure, which is likely to aid the expansion of the distribution software market in North America. Additionally, the market is also expected to gain from the growth of the e-commerce industry in North America and inclination of American consumers toward omnichannel retail.

