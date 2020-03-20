Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
CLoudian (US)
DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)
Dell EMC (US)
Hitachi Data Systems (US)
Caringo (US)
NetApp (US)
Panasas (US)
Red Hat (US)
HGST (US)
SUSE (Germany)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Local Storage
Shared Storage
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecommunication
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
BFSI
Government
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed File Systems and Object Storage are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Local Storage
1.4.3 Shared Storage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.5 BFSI
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Education
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size
2.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in China
7.3 China Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type
7.4 China Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in India
10.3 India Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type
10.4 India Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM (US)
12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development
12.2 CLoudian (US)
12.2.1 CLoudian (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.2.4 CLoudian (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CLoudian (US) Recent Development
12.3 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)
12.3.1 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.3.4 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US) Recent Development
12.4 Dell EMC (US)
12.4.1 Dell EMC (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.4.4 Dell EMC (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Dell EMC (US) Recent Development
12.5 Hitachi Data Systems (US)
12.5.1 Hitachi Data Systems (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.5.4 Hitachi Data Systems (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Hitachi Data Systems (US) Recent Development
12.6 Caringo (US)
12.6.1 Caringo (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.6.4 Caringo (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Caringo (US) Recent Development
12.7 NetApp (US)
12.7.1 NetApp (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.7.4 NetApp (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 NetApp (US) Recent Development
12.8 Panasas (US)
12.8.1 Panasas (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.8.4 Panasas (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Panasas (US) Recent Development
12.9 Red Hat (US)
12.9.1 Red Hat (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.9.4 Red Hat (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Red Hat (US) Recent Development
12.10 HGST (US)
12.10.1 HGST (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction
12.10.4 HGST (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 HGST (US) Recent Development
12.11 SUSE (Germany)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
