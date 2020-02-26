Disposable Laparoscopic Instruments Market Assessment and Forecast Report by 2018 – 2028

This XploreMR report examines the ‘Disposable Laparoscopic Instruments Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and insights regarding the various market opportunities in the global disposable laparoscopic instruments market.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique performed through a keyhole incision. A small camera along with a light source attached to a tube enables surgeons to manoeuvre special disposable laparoscopic instruments to the target area and carry out the surgery. This technique is mainly preferred for carrying out surgeries related to the pancreas, liver, colon and bile duct. The use of disposable laparoscopic instruments reduce the risk of infection during surgery. Laparoscopic surgery refers to surgical procedures that are performed through one or multiple small incisions, rather than through a larger incision through the abdominal wall. Depending upon the nature of the specific surgical procedure, laparoscopic entry can be performed using a closed (Veress needle, optical access) or open technique (Hasson technique). Disposable laparoscopic instruments find applications for various other surgeries such as general surgery, bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, urologic surgery, gynaecologic surgeries and others.

To provide an accurate understanding and to assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split under three sections, namely market analysis by product type, indication, end-use and regions. The report analyses the global disposable laparoscopic instruments market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of disposable laparoscopic instruments and usage in applications in regions across the globe. In the same section, XploreMR covers the disposable laparoscopic instruments market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes, XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply side and demand side perspective.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The product types of disposable laparoscopic instruments covered in the report include:

Laparoscopic Scissors

Laparoscopic Hooks

Grasping Forceps & Dissectors

Trocars

Laparoscopic Suction / Irrigation Devices

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on indication segments and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years. The indications for disposable laparoscopic instruments market segments covered in the report include:

General Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Urology Surgery

Gynecologic Surgeries

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end-use segments and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years. The end-use for disposable laparoscopic instruments market segments covered in the report include:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To arrive at market size, the report considers average price of disposable laparoscopic instruments across geographies. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue of the disposable laparoscopic instruments market. When developing the market forecast, the first job is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is expected to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and GDP growth rate. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities, rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the market for disposable laparoscopic instruments is split into various sub-segments based on region, product type, indication and end-use. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to the growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the many key trends in the disposable laparoscopic instruments market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of disposable laparoscopic instruments market by regions, product types, indication and end use. Its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar value is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective. Furthermore, XploreMR has developed market attractiveness index for all the four segments – regional, product type, indication and end use. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities available in the market.

In the final section of the report, the disposable laparoscopic instruments market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the market.

