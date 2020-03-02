Disposable Incontinence Products Market Size Overview by Industry Trends, Share, Growth Factor and Analysis to 2025

The disposable incontinence products are made for the patient having urinary incontinence or other urological disorder to absorb urine, to uphold a moisture barrier from patient skin, and to block odor. The disposable incontinence products are developed for both female and male patients. Increasing prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia disorder, chronic kidney, and renal disorder are the factors driving the market growth of disposable incontinence products and are expected to show the growing trend in the forecast period.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market is valued at USD 9,734.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 13,881.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of incontinence is anticipated to majorly impact the growth of the market, globally. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 13 Mn populations are affected with urinary incontinence. Women are more prone to urinary incontinence disorders than men. In the general population, 10-30% of women aged between 15-65 years is estimated to get affected with the disorder whereas only 5% male is estimated to get the disorder. Hence, rising incontinence prevalence is projected to propel the market growth of disposable incontinence products in the coming years.

Disposable incontinence products market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, regions, and country level. Based upon product type, disposable incontinence products market is classified into disposable liners, disposable pads, disposable pants, disposable guards, belted shields, pants systems, protective underwear, fitted briefs, underpads, urine bags, urinary catheter, and others. On the basis of applications, market is classified into benign prostatic hyperplasia, bladder cancer, chronic kidney failure, end-stage renal failure, chronic urinary tract infection, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, online stores, and others.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the disposable incontinence products market are Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Svenska Cellulosa AB, ConvaTec Group plc, Unicharm Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Ontex Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, HARTMANN GROUP, and Others

Get Discount:https://brandessenceresearch.com/DiscountOffers/RequestOffer/463

Increasing Prevalence of Urological Disorder is the Main Factor Driving the Growth of This Market

Urine incontinence is the condition in which the patient is unable to control the loss of urine from the bladder due to a lack of bladder control. The involuntary urine loss can happen because of sneezing, laughing or coughing. There are several urinary incontinence conditions such as the overactive bladder, urinary retention, stress urinary incontinence, stress incontinence, functional incontinence, and urgency incontinence. Particularly, disposable incontinence products are developed for patients with bowel and urinary incontinence. The disposable incontinence products efficiently absorb and quickly dry the skin. The urinary catheter is expected to share significant market share in the disposable incontinence products market due to the rising renal disease incidence, prostate cancers, kidney disorder or failure, and urinary tract infections. All these above-mentioned factors are likely to play an instrumental role in growing market growth. Additionally, increasing urology disorders is expected to boost the demand and adoption rate for disposable incontinence products, globally. Increasing patient pool with urinary incontinence problem is expected to grow the market demand and will fuel the disposable incontinence products market growth.

North America is expected to dominate the Disposable Incontinence Products Market.

Geographically, disposable incontinence products market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North America disposable incontinence product is expected to be the most prominent and will dominate the market due to the growing chronic renal and kidney failure and disease, rising incidence of diabetes, and mental disorders. Growing awareness towards personalized hygiene and care coupled with technological advancements will boost the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, more than 69 Mn people are diabetic in India and are estimated to be reaching 98 Mn by 2030. Raising awareness and increasing opportunities for manufacturers coupled with strong distribution channel for the products is expected to stimulate market growth in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Disposable Liners

Disposable Pads

Disposable Pants

Disposable Guards

Belted Shields

Pants Systems

Protective Underwear

Fitted Briefs

Underpads

Urine Bags

Urinary Catheter

Others

By Applications:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Bladder Cancer

Chronic Kidney Failure

End Stage Renal Failure

Chronic Urinary Tract Infection

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Get Full Report at:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/disposable-incontinence-products-market