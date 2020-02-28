Dish Antennas Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Challenger Communications, C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., Global Invacom, Helander Metal and More

The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the Dish Antennas Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. ICT industry is anticipated to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report aids to know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products.

Global dish antennas market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Airbus S.A.S., Honeywell International Inc., MTI Wireless Edge ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Challenger Communications, C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., Global Invacom, Helander Metal, Infinite Electronics International, Inc., MARS Antennas and RF Systems, Ltd., Radio Frequency Systems, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Ventev Wireless Infrastructure, Satmission, Belgosat bvba, GES ELECTRONIC AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AND TRADE INC., Shaanxi Probecom Microwave Technology Co.,Ltd., and CenRF Communications Limited.

Market Definition:

Global Dish antenna can be defined as a type of device which transmits the signal and frequency from satellite to the connected user. It has major applicability in space communication, broadcasting, satellite communication, radio astronomy, military and many more. Dish antenna generally consists of passive parabolic or spherical reflector and an active element which includes horn antenna or dipole antenna.

Product Launch:

In February 2019, at MWC19, Barcelona radio frequency system had featured Active Passive Antenna which has the ability to face the challenges of 5G. Its architecture enables mobile operator to install any RFS passive antenna and can be upgraded to antenna with active components whenever it is required. Keeping increase in the lease cost in mind this launch will eliminate the problem of doubling the antenna for the 5G rollout by the network operators

In February 2019, radio frequency system has launched Industry’s Smallest and Lightest Small Cell Diplexers at the event of MWC19 Barcelona. It high performance, light weight and small size is an ideal solution for the mobile operators. This will enable the company to capitalize on the increasing need for the small cell by the network operator. As the 5G is evolving the increasing need for the flexible multiplexing solutions by the network operator will boost the demand for this product

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

