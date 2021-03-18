Disaster Recovery Global Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players are IBM, Microsoft, Sungard as, Iland, Infrascale, Bluelock, Recovery Point, NTT Communications

The Global Disaster Recovery Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.9% by 2025. The demand for Disaster Recovery is majorly driven by increased flexibility and automation capabilities. With an increase in the adoption rate of cloud-based solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Disaster Recovery market is expected to grow rapidly.

There are several advantages to cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, of which, the most important are the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company. With increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses will eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site.

Disaster Recovery is increasingly adopted by companies in various verticals, such as media & entertainment, government & public sector, and others, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe. The media and entertainment vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022 in the Disaster Recovery as a Service market, whereas the BFSI vertical is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2017.

Key Market Players:

IBM

Microsoft

Sungard as Iland

Infrascale

Bluelock

Recovery Point

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

Global Disaster Recovery Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Based on End User, the market is divided into:

Clinical diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries

University and government organizations

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Target Audience:

*Disaster Recovery Manufacturers & Technology Providers

*Traders, Importers, and Exporters

*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

*Research and Consulting Firms

*Government and Research Organizations

*Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

