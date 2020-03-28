Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) Industry 2019-2023, Latest Trends And Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market consists of sales of cloud based disaster recovery as a services for protecting applications and data from the disruption caused due to disaster. DRaaS helps in business continuity in any event of system failure. Some features of these solutions are hybrid cloud availability monitoring, cross-cloud infrastructure management, and cross-platform health monitoring.

The rise in need for backing up public and private data drives the growth of the disaster recovery as a service industry. There is 2.5 quintillion bytes of data created every day and a major factor contributing to the loss of this data is unplanned downtime of systems which further results in the shutdown of various companies. The potential losses and damage due to the system downtimes are huge and hence there is a need for backup services. There are predictive learning algorithms that are being developed to differentiate between real and false disaster recovery situations.

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market, Segmentation

By Type

Backup & Recovery

Real-Time Replication

Data Protection

By Application

Banking

Financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Government

IT and telecom

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing and logistics

Education

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market are Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, US), Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) and Citrix Systems (Florida, US).

