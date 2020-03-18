Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Strategic Business Opportunities, Top Service Providers, Demand Analysis and Forecast 2025

“Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market” Provides, Wherever Applicable and Relevant, Technical Data Of Products, and Sheds Useful Light On Expected Commercial Production Dates and Current R&D Status. This Report Will Help The Viewer In Better Decision Making.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing is a type of genetic test that is accessible directly to the consumer without having to go through a health care professional. Usually, to obtain a genetic test, health care professionals (such as doctors) acquire their patient’s permission and then order the desired test. DTC genetic tests, however, allow consumers to bypass this process and order DNA tests themselves.

Scope of the Report:

The global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market is valued at 930 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1990 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

23andMe

MyHeritage

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Ancestry.com

Quest Diagnostics

Gene By Gene

DNA Diagnostics Center

Invitae

IntelliGenetics

Ambry Genetics

Living DNA

EasyDNA

Pathway Genomics

Centrillion Technology

Xcode

Color Genomics

Anglia DNA Services

African Ancestry

Canadian DNA Services

DNA Family Check

Alpha Biolaboratories

Test Me DNA

23 Mofang

Genetic Health

DNA Services of America

Shuwen Health Sciences

Mapmygenome

Full Genomes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis

Relationship Testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

