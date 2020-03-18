Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Strategic Business Opportunities, Top Service Providers, Demand Analysis and Forecast 2025

“Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market” Provides, Wherever Applicable and Relevant, Technical Data Of Products, and Sheds Useful Light On Expected Commercial Production Dates and Current R&D Status. This Report Will Help The Viewer In Better Decision Making.
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing is a type of genetic test that is accessible directly to the consumer without having to go through a health care professional. Usually, to obtain a genetic test, health care professionals (such as doctors) acquire their patient’s permission and then order the desired test. DTC genetic tests, however, allow consumers to bypass this process and order DNA tests themselves.
Scope of the Report:
The global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market is valued at 930 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1990 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Diagnostic Screening
Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis
Relationship Testing
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Online
Offline
Major Points from TOC:
- Chapter One: Market Overview
- Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
- Chapter Three: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
- Chapter Four: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Regions
- Chapter Five: North America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries
- Chapter Six: Europe Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries
- Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries
- Chapter Eight: South America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries
- Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Countries
- Chapter Ten: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment by Type
- Chapter Eleven: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment by Application
- Chapter Twelve: Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Forecast (2018-2023)
- Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
- Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
- Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
