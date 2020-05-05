Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market 2019 Therapeutic Survey Reviews, Analysis – Ambry Genetics, AncestrybyDNA, Anglia DNA Services

The report titled “Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The analysts forecast the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% during the period 2019-20225

DTC genetic testing is a service that is offered by companies, retail, and clinical diagnostic laboratories directly to the consumer. DTC genetic testing services are marketed to consumers through television and print and online advertisements. DTC genetic testing is widely adopted owing to increasing awareness about gene sequencing for the early detection of diseases. However, in many countries, companies also conduct gene sequencing for matchmaking, to ascertain ancestry, and to check the vitamin level in the body.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market: LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Quest Diagnostics, African Ancestry, Alpha Biolaboratories, Ambry Genetics, AncestrybyDNA, Anglia DNA Services, Canadian DNA Services, Centrillion Technology, Color Genomics, Counsyl, Dante Labs, DNA Diagnostics Center, DNA Family Check, DNA4Life, DNA Services of America and others.

The DTC genetic testing market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies that compete based on factors such as aggressive pricing, product differentiation, capital support for product upgrades, and distribution partnerships. The competition among the manufacturers will intensify due to the advances in technology and product upgrades.

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market on the basis of Types are:

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal, newborn screening, pre-implantation diagnosis

Relationship testing

On the basis of Application , the Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market is segmented into:

Direct sales

Retail sales

Laboratory sales

Regional Analysis For Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

