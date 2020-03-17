Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027| EASYDNA, ANCESTRY, 23ANDME, GENE BY GENE

The Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics.

Global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry

Market Drivers

High ageing population and growing prevalence of genetic diseases will boost this market growth

Growing customer awareness about the DTC genetic testing acts as a market driver

Tests are effortlessly accessible to the customers around the world; this factor acts as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High charges of DTC genetic testing kits can hamper the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the growth of the market

Scientific, technical and clinical issues along with fidelity to facts and truth-in-advertising can also act as restraining factor for the growth of this market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America By Service: Diagnostic Screening, Prenatal, Newborn Screening, Pre-Implantation Diagnosis By Product Type: Ancestry, Health and Wellness, Entertainment By Business Model: Genome Data Bank Material Model, Individual Health Planning Model

Top Players in the Market are: EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market?

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

