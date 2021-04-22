Direct to Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segmentation, Demand Analysis, Key Companies and Forecast to 2025

The Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is growing due to increase in prevalence of genetic diseases such as cancer. The demand is particularly observed in countries such as China and United states.

Rapid growth in technological advancement which is coupled with increasing inclination of key players as well as regulatory authorities to counter genetic diseases is propelling the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market towards further growth. Additionally, use of DTC genetic testing for early disease detection increasing is positively reflecting on the market.

This is projected to boost the market for further growth. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market for has been segmented based on product, technology, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market during forecast period owing to increasing end use industry demands in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Genesis HealthCare, Helix, Living DNA, MapMyGenome, and Others.

Global Direct to Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

