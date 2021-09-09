Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Lateral Profiles Limited, Upstream, Google, Microsoft,Swisscom Ltd and Tigo Tanzania among others

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report encompasses thorough analysis of ICT industry with respect to several factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report. It is the top-notch market research report generated by skilful and experienced team players who support in accomplishing an absolute growth and success in the business. As per this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market research study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players in the study are Fortumo, Bango.net Limited, DOCOMO Digital, Boku Inc., txtNation Limited, Adpay.net.in., Mobiyo ,TELENITY, ZONG and More.

Global direct carrier billing platform market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global direct carrier billing platform market are, Networld Media Group , HIGHCO, NTH Mobile, DIMOCO, Analysys Mason, Lateral Profiles Limited, Upstream, Google, Microsoft,Swisscom Ltd and Tigo Tanzania among others.

Market Drivers:

Increase in adoption of subscription based digital content is driving the market growth

High-speed internet and cloud computing infrastructure is fueling the market growth

Slow invasion rate of credit card in developing countries can propel the demand for the direct carrier billing platforms

Low revenue leakage and enabling secure payments is boosting the market growth

Market Restraint:

Various alternative payment gateways worldwide such as mobile wallet, payment systems, credit and debits cards and internet banking is hindering the growth of the market

Top Major Market Competitors:

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

