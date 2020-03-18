Direct Attach Cable Market Is Booming Worldwide by 2027 | Opportunities by Top 10 Companies – 3M, Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Hitachi, Juniper Networks

Direct Attach Cable Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Direct Attach Cable Market.

Direct attach cable (DAC) is the cable that connects directly to the ports or line cards. Growing adoption of direct attach cable for the data storage is boosting the growth of the direct attach cable market. Furthermore, the benefits offered by the direct attach cable such as bandwidth capacity, high speed, high security, and reliability are also fueling the growth of the direct attach cable market.

Within the Direct Attach Cable market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Direct Attach Cable market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– 3M

– Arista Networks, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

– Molex

– Nexans S.A

– Panduit

– TE Connectivity Ltd.

– Tripp Lite

The growing demand for the next generation high-speed products are triggering the growth of the direct attach cable market. The rising use of optical cable in consumer electronics is further booming the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the optical cable network and high cost of the raw material is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. The rising demand for high bandwidth and high-density application and low power consumption are expected increasing demand for direct attach copper cable and active optical cable that are boosting the growth of the direct attach cable market.

The Direct Attach Cable market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of telematics and connected vehicle systems. Furthermore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost market growth. However, the high costs of technology adoption may hinder the growth of the Direct Attach Cable market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of high specific energy supercapacitor creates lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Direct Attach Cable Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Direct Attach Cable Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Direct Attach Cable Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Direct Attach Cable Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

