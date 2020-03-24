Dimethyl Ether Industry 2020-2026 Global Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast Report

The Dimethyl Ether Industry based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2026. Along with the reports on the global aspect, these reports cater regional aspects as well as global for the organizations.

Dimethyl ether has faint ethereal odor and is a colorless gas. It is used as a replacement product for propane in liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and similarly diesel fuel in transportation. Cetane number is a property which measures the combustion quality of diesel fuel during compression ignition. The cetane number of DME is higher compared to traditional diesel fuel which also helps in increasing the engine efficiency, emission reduction and better fuel efficiency. These impressive properties of DME will gain a traction and will fuel the growth of market during the forecast period. Moeover, increasing research & development activities for replacement of tradtional fuels will create an opportunity in global DME market.

Dimethyl Ether by raw material is divided into coal, methanol, natural gas and bio-based feedstock. Based on Applications the market is divided into LPG blending, aerosol propellant, transportation fuel, and others. The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region will projected to be the largest market in global Dimethyl Ether Market, owing to presence of major manufacturers in this region.

Coal raw material accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to the ease in availability of raw materials.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Mitsubishi Corporation, Ferrostal GmbH, Grillo Werke AG, Jiutai Energy Group, and Others.

Global Dimethyl Ether Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with tables and figures.

