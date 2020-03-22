Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2026

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market.

The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market.

All the players running in the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market are elaborated thoroughly in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market players.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report include 3GTMS, Inc., 4Flow AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., APL Logistics Ltd., Digistics, Digital Logistics Group Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software WMS, Logistic Solutions, Inc., Logitech Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corporation, PartnerTech, S2K Warehouse Management, S2K Warehouse Management, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Scanco Software LLC, Syntel, Inc., and Tech Mahindra Limited.

The Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Hardware Solutions

Systems

Devices

IT Equipment

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Systems

Conveyors

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS)

Automatic sorters

Automated guided vehicle (AGV)

Robotic picking system

Automatic palletizer

Peripheral & supporting components BFSI

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Devices

RFID Readers

Real-time location system (RTLS)

Barcode Scanners

Barcode Printers

Barcode Stickers

RFID Tags,

Global positioning system (GPS)

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by IT Equipment

Enterprise Servers

Client Machines

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Software Solutions

IoT platform

Warehouse Management and Control System

Transport Management System

Enterprise solutions

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Enterprises Solutions

Supply Chain Management

Project Management System

Customer Relationship Management

Information Management System

Human Capital Management

Order Management System

Big Data and Analytics

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Deployment

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Services

Consulting & Training

Implementation & Integration

Operation & Maintenance

Managed Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Industry

3PL

Warehouse

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



