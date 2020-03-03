Digital Transformation Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Digital Transformation Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Digital Transformation Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Digital Transformation market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Digital Transformation Market

IBM, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, SAP SE, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Adobe Systems, Capgemini Group, Kelltontech Solutions, Accenture, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Alibaba, Huawei.

In 2018, the global Digital Transformation market size was 256 million US$ and it is expected to reach 600.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.

Market Overview

– The rapidly increasing internet penetration is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Increase in the use of smart gadgets and incremental technological advancements will pave the way for growth in this market by making this technology more accessible to the small/medium-scale retail organizations.

– The developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have been instrumental in driving the market growth, particularly with growing purchasing powers of the consumers in China, India, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Digital Transformation Market 2019

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05071218835/global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=NT

Key Market Trends

Automotive Expected to Have Significant Growth

– The automotive industry is one of the largest and earliest adopters of digitalization strategies to enhance its manufacturing activities. In recent times, initiatives, like Industry 4.0, have increased the investments from the automotive industry toward digitalization, with a specific demand for smart manufacturing and designing solutions.

– As of 2018, it is estimated that only one-third of the automotive companies, globally, have the digital capabilities required for digital transformation. Over the forecast period, this scenario is expected to open significant opportunities for the digital transformation in the auto industry

Europe Expected to Have Significant Growth

– Europe is one of the largest markets for digital transformation solutions, globally. The region has a massive demand for robotics and software solutions alike, owing to high manufacturing activity in several countries. According to the 2018 estimates of IFR, the region has the highest robot density, with an average value of 106 units per 10,000 workers.

– In countries, like Spain, more than 83% of the vehicles manufactured are destined for exports. Annually, automotive exports account for 20% of the total export trade, and represent 10% of GDP in Spain. Such market scenario is forcing the governments in the region to establish better policies to attract foreign investment. Such factors are expected to strengthen the demand for digital transformation technologies from the regions auto industry.

– There is a constant demand from countries, like Germany, makes it one of the largest sources of demand for digital transformation solutions in the world. Same is the case with software solutions. According to the Joint Research Center, European Union, more than 59% of the startups in the country are digital startups, which are increasing the availability of digital transformation solutions to small- and medium-sized players in the region.

The Digital Transformation market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Digital Transformation Market on the basis of Types are

Cloud Based, AI, IoT, Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Digital Transformation Market is Segmented into

BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others

Exclusive discount on this report

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05071218835/global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=NT

Regions Are covered By Digital Transformation Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Competitive Landscape

– February 2019 – Microsoft collaborated with Telecom Egypt, to extend its global cloud network to Egypt. Telecom Egypt will provide low-latency connectivity into and across Egypt to help enhance performance and increase reliability for customers of Microsoft services. This network collaboration will further enhance the delivery of Microsoft services to customers in Egypt, North Africa, and the Middle East.

– August 2018 – Dell EMC launched the new Ready Solutions for AI, with specialized designs for Machine Learning with Hadoop and Deep Learning with NVIDIA. The Dell EMC Ready Solutions simplifies AI environments, delivers faster & deeper insights, and leverages Dell EMC’s proven expertise to help organizations realize the full potential of AI.

Impact of the Digital Transformation market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Digital Transformation market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05071218835/global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]