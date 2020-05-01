Digital Transformation In Transportation And Logistics Market Analysis 2020, Share, Growth Trends, Size, Services, Top Players, Future Prospect, Regional-Outlook, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

The Global Digital Transformation In Transportation And Logistics market report presents market dynamics focusing on all the important factors market movements depend on. It includes current market trends with a record from historic year and prediction of the forecast period. This report is a comprehensive market analysis of the Digital Transformation In Transportation And Logistics market done on a basis of regional and global level. Important market analysis aspects covered in this report are market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply along with business distribution.

The huge potential for machine learning and artificial intelligence in logistics is also one of the significant factors responsible for the global digital transformation in transportation and logistics market growth. With the help of these technologies supply chain data can be analyze and harness to identify pattern s as well as generating more insights into overall supply chain operations. However, with these, logistics companies can efficiently transform entire operations. Machine Learning can aid companies to uncover patterns in the data of supply chain by using algorithms which pinpoint the major impacting their supply chain network operations. On the other hand, logistics industry across the value chain are anticipated to increase its operational efficiencies, with huge investment in technological adoption.

In 2019, logistics industry majors across the value chain are expected to prioritize operational efficiencies, with investments in technology adoption. Freight forwarders that offer innovative online solution offerings in freight matching, custom brokerage, and transportation management solutions are expected to transform the segment with enhanced customer experience. The warehousing industry is expected transform significantly with process automation due to the emergence of cross-border eCommerce and increasing demand for integrated supply chain solutions. Rapid growth in the eCommerce market would intensify competition among eCommerce logistics solution providers. Innovation in order fulfillment, delivery models, and value-added services is expected to reshape the last-mile delivery segment.

In addition to this, assets can also tracked between vendor premises and manufacturing facility, materials and deliveries can also be track in manufacturing process. This will offer several features such as reduced costs, improved consumer service and improved delivery visibility for consumers. These are some other factors contributing to the growth of global digital transformation in transportation and logistics market. In addition to this, vehicle-to-vehicle communication will enable autonomous trucks to platoon. According to the research, 3PL is one of the leading organizations in supply-chain management which will grow steadily into coming years, owing to adoption of several technological advancements in the supply-chain management.

On considering the geographical overview, North America is one of the leading region dominated the market for digital transformation in transformation and logistics across the globe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market also anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the coming years. In addition to this, several international companies are growing in the region and adopting innovative technologies to gain their market share. Furthermore, APL Logistics Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Amazon, Logitech Corporation, and others are some leading service providers of the global digital transformation in transportation and logistics market.

