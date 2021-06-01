Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2019-2025

The “Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Size by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.The global digital transformation market size was USD 76.34 billion in 2018. The major factor driving digital transformation in healthcare includes higher penetration of smartphones and high adoption of cloud technology-related HCIT services.

Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1086

As big data effectively manage population health management programs through data analytics and eventually cuts expenses on chronic health conditions. Besides, sharing health data with academic researchers has grown with healthcare IT and it helps in developing new medical drugs and therapies.

Furthermore, rapidly growing aging population and the subsequent increase in number of chronic diseases has propelled the demand of health monitoring digital devices in healthcare industry. In addition to rise in demand, the implementation of numerous healthcare reforms like affordable care act (PPACA) and patent protection supplemented the market growth. But at the same time, growing concerns regarding patient’s data safety and security may hinder the market growth.

Moreover, assurance of transparent information management with the compilation of an endless amount of information relating to people’s conduct and health from new industrial players is a key problem. Additionally, health systems regulations are poorly tailored to fast modifications in technology that delays the market growth. Other factors that oppose the digital transformation in healthcare includes issues relating to the authorization and certification of digital technologies, licensing of inter-jurisdictional practice, and delegation of duties, prescription or reimbursement of certain mobile apps, teleworking of clinicians and remuneration of telehealth operations.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market

On geographical front, Asia-Pacific dominated the global digital transformation in healthcare market which was valued at USD 25.95 Billion in 2018 and is expected to do so over the forecast period 2019 – 2025. However, North America is predicted to have fastest growth rate by acquiring 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period. In Asia-pacific, Australian state federal government took initiative of HealthSmart which is four-year technology programme in the state of Victoria and HealthConnect. This has boosted adoption of digital technology in healthcare industry. Apart from that, ageing population and higher chronic diseases in this region has given rise to the transition where main focus is prevention instead of treatment, population health instead of individual and higher use of technology.

The prominent players handling global digital transformation market in Healthcare includes Fitbit, HealthVault, Apple, Osso VR, SentiAR, Xealth, Meditech. Most of the players lead the way in this market by being the part of merger and acquisitions or by partnerships. For ex- in August 2019, RedCard Systems and Zelis Healthcare declared that they will merge organizations to develop a healthcare payments optimization platform. The main focus of this amalgamation would be to deliver best-in-class claim cost savings performance, deeper electronic penetration and a transformational billing and payments experience, holistic way to offer benefit to payers, providers and consumers.

Direct purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1086

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare- Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare- Regional Outlook

Chapter 6 Conclusions & Recommendations

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.