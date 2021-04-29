Digital Transformation Consulting Services Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2026): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report focuses on the global status of digital transformation consulting services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of digital transformation consulting services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main players covered in this study
IBM
Coastal Cloud
Lead®
Advanced Technology Group
Aspect Software
Cognizant
Code Zero Consulting
Capgemini
Accelerate RPA
Box
Computools
DXC Technology Company
Infinity Software Consulting
Presidio
Sirius Computer Solutions
GetSmarter
Adobe
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
the service into line
service offline
Market segment by application, divided into
large SME companies
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the digital transformation consultancy market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of digital transformation consulting services
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Consulting services for global digital transformation Market size Growth rate by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online service
1.4.3 Offline Service
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Market share of global digital transformation consultancy services by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large companies
1.5.3 SME
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 Years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Market outlook for digital transformation consulting services (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in digital transformation consulting services by region
2.2.1 Market size for digital transformation consultancy services by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Digital transformation consultancy services Historical market share by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Digital transformation consulting services Market size forecast by regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Sector trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Market trends
2.3. 2 Market factors
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Growth strategy for the digital transformation consulting market
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in digital transformation consulting services (opinion leaders)
Suite …
