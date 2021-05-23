Digital Transformation Consulting Provider Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years, the digital transformation consulting services market will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million in US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the digital transformation consulting services sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the digital transformation consulting market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

IBM

Box

Coastal Cloud

Advanced Technology Group

Aspect Software

LeadMD

Capgemini

Cognizant

Accelerate RPA

Code Zero Consulting

Computools

Presidio

Infinity Software Consulting

Sirius Computer Solutions

DXC Technology Company

This study considers the value of digital transformation consulting services generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Online service

Offline service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for digital transformation consulting services by key region / country, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the structure of the services market consulting in digital transformation by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on key global players in digital transformation consulting services to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans over the next years.

Analyze digital transformation consulting services with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the digital transformation consulting sub-markets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global market growth in digital transformation consulting services (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global market for digital transformation consulting services 2014-2024

2.1.2 CAGR of the size of the digital transformation consulting market by region

2.2 Digital transformation consultancy services by type

2.2.1 Online service

2.2.2 Online service

2.3 Size of the digital transformation consultancy market by type

2.3.1 Market share of global digital transformation consulting services Market size by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global digital transformation consultancy market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Digital transformation consultancy services by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Market size for digital transformation consulting services by application

2.5.1 Market share of the size of the global digital transformation consulting services market by application (2014-2019)

To continue…

