Digital Therapeutics Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Demand, Segmentation, Growth Prospects, Top Leading Companies and Forecast Research

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025. Digital therapeutics are mobile apps and wearable devices. The major drivers of the market are rising usage of smartphones and internet. Digital therapeutics has various benefits like providing therapy at a lower cost, continuously monitoring the health of the patient and has no physical side effects.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Omada Health Inc., WellDoc, Inc., 2Morrow, Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Twine Health, Inc., Canary Health, Inc. Noom Inc., and Medtronic Plc. and others.

Based on type, market is segmented into software and devices. Software segment dominates the market over the forecast period as it can transmit the patient’s health data to the doctors via mobile apps.On the basis of application, digital therapeutics market is segmented into diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, gastrointestinal disorders (gid), respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, and others. Obesity and diabetes segments are expected to gain traction over the forecast period.Regionally, North America holds the highest share of the market owing to rising cases of chronic diseases and Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth owing to technological advancements and rise in aging population.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute