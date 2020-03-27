Digital Signal Processing Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Regions, Segmentation, Growth Insights, Top Manufacturers and Outlook by 2025

The Global Digital Signal Processing Market is growing because Digital Signal processors can process data in real time and also high data throughput. Constant innovations and technological developments in Digital Signal Processing drive the market. Large scale adoption of digital signal processing in the latest range of consumer electronics has led to increased consumption of DSP chips, which are penetrating several applications that use advanced state-of-the art digital signal processing. Moreover, rising data traffic has led to increased use of Digital Signal Processors.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Toshiba Corp., Analog Devices Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Ceva Inc., Altera Corp., and Others.

The lack of skilled labor alongside the tradeoff between performance, power consumption & price, acts as restraints towards the growth of the market. However, the low costs, high operational efficiency, and small size associated with digital signal processors are the factors that boost the growth of the market.

North America and Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2017. Europe is expected to drive the digital signal processing market over the forecasted period. Asia Pacific has emerged as the market leader for electronics manufacturing, providing various advantages such as low cost and large number of skilled workers.The Consumer Electronics Sector held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Digital Signal Processing market. Consumer electronics sector consists of devices such as smartphones, digital cameras & projectors, printers, set-top boxes, and others. These devices are highly marketable which in turn have nurtured the escalating usage of digital signal processing. Whereas, the Automobile Sector is expected to grow considerably during the projected period as it offers location-based services.