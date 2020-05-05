Digital Signage Market Revenue, Regional-Outlook, Growth-Trends, Top Players, Demand & Industry Forecast Report 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global digital signage market is anticipated to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2026. Digital signage helps the companies to promote their products and services using creative ideas, thus reaching out to a large number of audiences at a single time. Digital signages uses audio visuals, thus eliminating the need for printed materials. They are also used for information sharing with the help of self-service kiosks and information kiosks. Different industry verticals are adopting to this technology, owing to its cost effectiveness and due to the ease of content sharing. The data on digital signages can be shared simultaneously to different screens installed at different locations, thus reducing the time and cost and helps in providing better control over the data displayed. Due to these advantages, the market for digital signage is projected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3177777

Displays play a major role in the overall digital signage market. Display technologies such as LCD, LED and projection are widely used. Currently the market for LCD is high, however with the growing adoption of LED display panels, the market for LED display is anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the flexibility, brightness and clarity which these LED screens provide. There are different types of digital signages which are being used in the market which include transparent LED screens, video walls, video screens digital posters and kiosks. The market share for video screens is high, however video walls are estimated to gain a larger market share due to its increasing usage in different industry verticals. These video walls can be used both indoors and outdoors and can be installed and implemented according to the different shapes of the buildings. Kiosks on the other hand are being used widely in educational institutes, offices and malls for self-help and are estimated to gain traction.

Digital signage components which include hardware, software and service are also gaining a good traction in the market. Hardware is one of the crucial component for digital signage, since it is used for displaying the information. This hardware is expensive and majorly include screens, connectivity hardware and sensors. Software on the other hand helps to display and upload the content on these screens and help them to connect with the central servers. The service segment includes installation and maintenance of these hardware and software. It is estimated that the market for hardware would gain a significant traction followed by software and service segment during the forecast period.

.

Retail sector is one of the largest adopter of the digital signage technology followed by banking, transportation, government and hospitality industry. This adoption by the retail sector is due to the increasing need and requirement of the retail stores to promote their products, service, offerings in a more attractive way to attract more customers. Along with this sector, the transportation vertical incorporates the use of computerized advertising and screens at airplane terminals, railroad stations, metro platforms, and transport stands. Furthermore, the digital screens are additionally utilized on the streets, over and inside taxis, public transport systems, and on terminals for information sharing as well for advertisements. This increased usage and application in different verticals is boosting the global market for digital signage.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/digital-signage-market-by-display-technology-by-type-by-component-by-installation-by-end-use-banking-corporate-education-healthcare-retail-transportation-hospitality-government-others-by-regions-market-size-and-forecast-2017-2026

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Digital signage Market Insights

3.1. Digital signage – Industry snapshot

3.2. Digital signage – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Digital signage market dynamics

3.3.1. Digital signage – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Digital signage Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Digital signage Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Digital signage Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Digital signage market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Digital signage Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Digital signage Market Size and Forecast by Display Technology

4.1. Key findings

4.2. LCD

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. LED

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Projection

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Digital signage Market Size and Forecast by Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Digital Posters

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Kiosks

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Transparent LED Screens

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Video Screens

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.6. Video Walls

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Digital signage Market Size and Forecast by Component

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Software

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Services

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Digital signage Market Size and Forecast by Installation

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Indoor

7.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.3. Outdoor

7.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8. Digital signage Market Size and Forecast by End-use

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Banking

8.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.3. Corporate

8.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.4. Education

8.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.5. Healthcare

8.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.6. Retail

8.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.7. Transportation

8.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.8. Hospitality

8.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.9. Government

8.9.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.10. Others

8.10.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

9. Digital signage Market Size and Forecast by Regions

9.1. Key findings

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.6. U.S.

9.2.6.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.6.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.6.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.6.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.6.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.7. Canada

9.2.7.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.7.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.7.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.7.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.7.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.8. Mexico

9.2.8.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.8.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.8.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.8.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.2.8.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.6. Germany

9.3.6.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.6.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.6.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.6.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.6.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.7. UK

9.3.7.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.7.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.7.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.7.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.3.7.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.6. China

9.4.6.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.6.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.6.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.6.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.6.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.7. India

9.4.7.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.7.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.7.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.7.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.7.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.8. Japan

9.4.8.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.8.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.8.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.8.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.4.8.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.6. Brazil

9.5.6.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.6.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.6.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.6.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.5.6.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. Digital signage market by display technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.6.2. Digital signage market by type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.6.3. Digital signage market by component (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.6.4. Digital signage market by installation (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

9.6.5. Digital signage market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

10. Company Profiles

10.1. LG Electronics

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. Samsung Electronics

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.3. Microsoft Corporation

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.4. Omnivex Corporation

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.5. Adflow Networks, Inc.

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.6. Brightsign LLC

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.7. Scala, Inc.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.8. Panasonic Corporation

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financials

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Developments

10.9. Intel Corporation

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financials

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Developments

10.10. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financials

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Developments

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3177777

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155