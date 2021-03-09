Digital Servo Press Market Revenue and Industry Shares by Manufactures, Supply Demand, Emerging Growth, 2020-2025 Forecast Research by Top Production: Schmidt, Biw, Atlas Copco, Fec, Coretec Inc, C&M Robotics

The Digital Servo Press is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Digital Servo Press Market are

• Janome Industrial Equipment

• Promess

• Kistler

• Tox Pressotechnik

• IAI

• SINTOKOGIO

• THK

• Soress

• Sanyo Machine Works

• …

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the digital servo press industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of digital servo press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like F Janome Industrial Equipment, Promess, Kistler and Tox Pressotechnik, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their digital servo press and related services. At the same time, Japan, occupied 41% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global digital servo press industry because of their market share of digital servo press.

A digital servo press features the same elements as the high-end actuator, but also includes active motor cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. The press’s mechanism and drive will vary, depending on model. Mechanism types include ballscrew, planetary roller screw (for higher forces) and rack-and-pinion. The presses can be driven directly by the servomotor or through a gearbox.

Market Segment By Type –

• Less than 100KN

• 100KN-200KN

• More than 200KN

Market Segment By Application –

• Automotive

• Motor and Electronic Industry

• Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry

• Others

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Servo Press.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

