Digital Railway Market 2020 Intensifies with Technological Trends, Growth, Share, Components, Key Manufacturers and Forecasts Until 2025

Where different transportation networks are embracing innovative technologies, such as the marine industry – that has used artificial intelligence techniques to maximize loading capability and improve logistical effectiveness for a few years – there is a perception that railways are lagging behind. But is this a good assessment?

“Digital Railway” is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, supply chain shifts, consumer demand, sales, etc. that are critical to marketing and purchasing decisions. The power of mobile and digital technology has enabled retailers to deliver cutting-edge experiences to their customers. Research report provides an excellent amount of market information composed with the help of several key and sub-research techniques.

Digitalization by making a digital model or ‘digital twin’ of the network, can offer benefits across the lifecycle of the rail network – from designing and building new components of the network, to operating and maintaining them. This research and development work is driving the global digital railway market. But is this possible? In 2014, it is supported as a national aerial survey of the complete network for Network Rail – 16,270 kilometers – employing a helicopter with an optical device scanner to capture pictures of the whole network inside an accuracy of three centimeters.

In addition to increasing capability and automating the design method, the appearance of the network’s ‘digital twin’, beside the broader digitization of the network, support a step-change in quality management practices. This program can mean a radical departure from operating to ancient maintenance schedules, and the ‘break then fix’ model towards taking a proactive, predictive and preventative approach to managing the network’s assets exploitation information collected from the digital rail.

The global digital railway market is categorized into several segmentation including market offerings, application type, and region. On the basis of offerings, the global digital railway market is fragmented into solutions, remote monitoring, analytics, network management, predictive maintenance, security, services, professional services, consulting, system integration and deployment, support and maintenance, and managed services. Based on the application type, the global digital railway market is classified into workforce management, rail operations management, rail automation management, asset management, rail control, rail traffic management, freight management, signaling solution, smart ticketing, passenger experience, and others. Regionally the global digital railway market range from APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America to MEA. Leading players of the global digital railway market includes Hitachi, Alstom, IBM, Indra, Nokia, Atkins, Toshiba, Bombardier, Siemens, Cisco, ABB, Thales, Fujitsu, DXC, and others.

