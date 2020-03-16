Digital Printing Inks Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Emerging Trends, Key Companies Overview, Opportunity and Regional Forecast 2025

Digital images on various media substrates through outputs such as inkjet printer, laser printer, etc. are printed by Digital printing ink. Variable data printing, publishing and advertising, fine art and desktop are various mediums that uses Digital inks for numerous applications.
For the automation and optimization of the industrial and commercial activities, emerging inclination toward integration of digital technology is driving the global Digital printing ink market. One of the significant turnaround is the introduction of inkjet print heads. The piezo technology is used in these type of print heads. Owing to the numerous features of this technology the immense growth of the market is expected in coming years.
The segmentation of the Global Digital Printing Inks Market is done on the basis of various factors such as Application, Substrate, Formulation, region, etc. There are various type of inks such as UV-cured, Water-based, Solvent-based, etc. Ceramics & Glass, Plastics, Paper, Textile can be used as a substrate. The market has an influence all over the globe. The regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East Africa are the major ones in the Global Market. These inks have applications at various places such as Glass Printing, Publication, Packaging, Clothing & Household Textiles, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Advertising & Promotion, etc. The market has a huge competition as the number of vendors is very high. Some of the key vendors in the global market are Wikoff Color Corporation, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata Inx Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Flint Group, Nazdar Company, JK Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
Key Application:
Key Application:
Economic production, short run lengths, and new designs, offered by the digital printing are some of the prime factors driving the demand across the textile printing ink market. Moreover, improvements across soft signage printing which utilizes fabrics as a substrate over vinyl owing to its lightweight feature is further driving the product demand. Digital printing offer several advantages comprising enhanced image stability, high-quality prints, and customization which makes its adoption favourable. Surge in commercial branding and advertisements is further expected to reinforce the growth across the textile industry.
Regional Market Scenario:
Asia-Pacific to dominate the regional share
Rapid economic growth and surging population is driving the share for Asia Pacific region. The countries including China, and India are exhibiting strong demand for paper owing to growing education level along with rising penetration of publishing industry. Growing middle class income have significantly contributed toward the demand for printing materials, on account of increasing inclination toward printed materials, newspapers, and magazines. In addition, growing infiltration of retail industry has further provide impetus to the product demand as the industry requires bulk printing and packaging for the products. The original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) promote their brands using banners, point-of-purchase displays, and vehicle wraps, which in turn utilizes printing ink to print their advertisement. These factors are anticipated to proliferate the business dynamics across the region in the coming years.
Key Market Players
- Sun Chemical
- INX International Ink
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
- JK Group
- Nazdar Company
- Flint Group
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Sakata Inx Corporation
- Marabu GmbH & Co. KG,
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- Others
Market Segments: Digital Printing Ink Market
- By Formulation
- Solvent-based
- Water-based
- UV-cured
- Others
- By Substrate
- Plastics
- Textile
- Ceramics & Glass
- Paper
- By Application
- Advertising & Promotion
- Ceramic Tiles Printing
- Clothing & Household Textiles
- Packaging
- Publication
- Glass Printing
- Others
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
South-East Asia
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
South America
Brazil
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Patent Websites
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Technology consultants
- • National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM)
- • National Printing Ink Research Institute (NPIRI)
- • European?Printing Ink Association (EuPIA)
- • Chicago Printing Ink Production Club (CPIPC)
- • Metro New York Printing Ink Association
- • Oil & Colour Chemists’ Association
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
Key Stakeholders
- Regulatory Authorities
- Raw material suppliers
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Technocrats
- Quality Control Organizations
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Environmental Authorities
- Other Channel Partners
