Digital Price Tags Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis of Key Players Forecasts to 2020-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Price Tags market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Price Tags market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Digital Price Tags, also known by Electronic Shelf Label. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

This study considers the Digital Price Tags value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Standard (1-3 inch)

Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)

Large (7.1-10 inch)

Segmentation by application:

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SES (imagotag)

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Price Tags market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Price Tags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Price Tags players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Price Tags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

