Digital Pills Market 2020-2026 | Global Industry Size, Applications, Business Trends and Growth Analysis by Top Key Players – (2Morrow Inc., AliveCor, Inc., GINGER.IO, Livongo Health, Novartis AG, Omada Health, Inc., Ostuka Holdings Co., Ltd.)

The Global Digital Pills Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

The Global Digital Pills Industry is primarily segmented based on different model, function, delivery mode and regions.

Geriatric population is highly susceptible to chronic diseases due to various anatomical and physiological changes. Such factors will surge the demand for digital pills that provide real time data about health issues, thereby augmenting business growth over the forecast period.

However, limited knowledge pertaining to digital pills especially in underdeveloped countries may restrict business growth during the study period.

The key players profiled in the market include: 2Morrow Inc., AliveCor, Inc., GINGER.IO, Livongo Health, Novartis AG, Omada Health, Inc.,, Ostuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., PureTech Health and WellDoc, Inc.

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Diabetes

• Cancer

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Digital Pills Market Overview

5. Global Digital Pills Market, by Application

6. Global Digital Pills Market, by End-User

7. Global Digital Pills Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

