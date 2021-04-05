Digital Pathology Market Report: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Pathology (DP) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global digital pathology market was worth US$ 520.6 Million in 2019 .Digital pathology (DP) is an image-based system that assists in acquiring, managing, interpreting and analyzing pathology information from digitally scanned histology images. It also aids in reducing the overall cost, improving workflow efficiency and providing better outcomes for patients. Besides this, it offers high-resolution sample scanning and online storage of slides. Consequently, it is widely utilized in laboratories, universities and research centers around the world.

The growing need for effective and faster diagnosis of diseases is one of the primary factors driving the market growth of digital pathology across the globe. In line with this, the increasing digitization across various sectors, including healthcare, owing to several associated advantages, is also contributing to the market growth. For instance, digital images can be shared to remote locations without the requirement of physical evidence, which significantly saves time for cross-examining slides, thus enabling quick decision-making. Other factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, including cancer, along with extensive research and development (R&D), are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Market Breakup by Type:

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

Market Breakup by Product:

Scanners

Software

Storage Systems

Communication Systems

Market Breakup by Application:

Training and Education

Consulting Services

Intraoperative Consultation

Routine Diagnostic Consultation Services

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

