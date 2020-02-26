Digital Pathology Market Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecasts 2025

Digital pathology means sharing and interpretation of information environment which is based on images and it is enabled by computer technology that allows for the management of information which is generated from a digital slide. It is enabled in part by virtual microscopy which is the process of converting glass slides into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, shared and analyzed on a computer monitor. Digital pathology is considered as an emerging technology, which aids in improvisation of various applications such as diagnosis of the diseases, drug discovery, academics and research. It involves the use of digital tools and solutions for automation of pathology processes and lab testing. Growing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increasing demand for rapid pathological tests and automation of healthcare system are some of the major factors that driving the growth of global digital pathology market. Digital pathology conveniently improves efficiency of workflow and deliver faster and accurate test results as compared to the other traditional methods.

Digital Pathology Market is valued at USD 4573.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6392.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Global Digital Pathology Market report is segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product, global digital pathology market is segmented into whole slide imagining, information management system storage and communication, digital IVD device, image analysis informatics and others. Based on type, the digital pathology market is segmented into automated hematology analyzers & blood cell counters, immunohistochemistry image analysis applications, digital cytopathology, digital holographic microscopy, chromosome analyzers, fish enumeration systems, digital PCR, urine sediment analyzers and signet cell detection. Based on end-user, the digital pathology market is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, educational and clinical.

The regions covered in this Global Digital Pathology Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of digital pathology is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc

Key Players –

Danaher Corporation, Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, 3DHISTECH, HCL Technologies, Pathology Devices, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Indica Labs, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Visiopharm A/S., Leica Biosystems, Biogeniux, OptraSCAN, Pathcore, Digipath Inc., Glencoe Software, Inc., Sectrae and others.

Increasing Technological Advancements in the Field of Digital Pathology Systems is the Major Factor Driving the Market Growth.

Major factors driving the growth of digital pathology market are increasing technological advancements in the field of digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiber optic communications are also contributing to the growth. In addition, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing government initiatives are also supplementing the market growth. Furthermore, Growing awareness regarding the benefits of the use of digital pathology is also expected to foster the growth of digital pathology market within the forecast period. However, high cost of the systems may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing adoption of telepathology globally can provide numerous opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Digital Pathology Market.

Geographically, the report shows the opportunities available in the global digital pathology market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to capture the largest share of this market within the forecast period owing to the shortage of pathologists, rise in awareness about healthcare IT applications, and easy usage of the systems in this region. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global digital pathology market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to expand rapidly with high CAGR more during the forecast period due to the rise in prevalence of cancer and government initiatives in this region.

