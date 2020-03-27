DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET IDENTIFIES THE KEY DRIVERS OF GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, MAJOR COMPETITORS AND CHALLENGES OF THE KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS FORECAST 2027

Digital Pathology Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Digital Pathology report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Businesses can accomplish unparalleled and comprehensive insights along with the best acquaintance of the emerging market opportunities with this Digital Pathology market research report. This report is structured with the meticulous efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. By understanding client’s requirements precisely, this report brings together business and product information for the sustainable growth in the market. Two of the major tools of market analysis employed are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Digital Pathology report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of latest technology which gives an excellent user experience.

Get the inside scope of the Sample report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000855/

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The digital pathology market is expected to reach US$ 992.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 389.7 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2025.



Market Insights

Technological Advancements in Digital Pathology

The advancement is the field of the healthcare industry is driving to the players for more research and developments for the imaging devices and the required software for the digital pathology devices. The advanced systems helps labs and hospitals to add value to the testing services as this improves the performance to influence information technology. The advanced health information technology can be deployed within pathology labs and pathology groups specifically to meet the change of patient expectations, along with this it supports the needs of physicians for optimal workflow. For instance, Aperio ePathAccess of the Leica Biosystems is software which enables sharing of the digital pathology images and case data with the experts outside the information technology network.

Teleconsultation: Availability of Disease Diagnosis in Remote Areas

The concern of the people staying in the remote regions is for travelling to the urban areas for the diagnosis of the diseases. The follow up for the results becomes difficult but with the help of the digital pathology the gap between the patients and diagnosing centers is bridged. Digital pathology has helped patient to reduce their travelling time and the cost of the treatments. In addition, the digital pathology set up is easy to adopt in the rural labs and the hospitals. Thus these factors are driving the growth of the digital pathology market.

Key Competitors In Market are

3D HISTECH Ltd

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Huron Digital Pathology

Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH

Ventana Medical System, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Xifin, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Visiopharm

Indica Labs, Inc.

TOC of Market Report Contains:

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital pathology industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2017: In February, Huron Digital Pathology launched major update to tissue scope whole slide imaging platform.

2017: In December, Visiopharm has entered an agreement with HAMAMATSU to sell their portfolio of slide scanners, co-branded as Oncotopix Scan, for clinical customers in Europe.

Market segmentation:

Digital Pathology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Scanners, Software, Storage Systems and Communication Systems); Application (Telepathology, Disease, Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Training and Education); and End Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospital Laboratories, and others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the orthopedic braces and supports market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global orthopedic braces and supports market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Click to buy full report with all description: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000855/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]