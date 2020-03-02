Digital Out-of-Home Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2026

In 2029, the Digital Out-of-Home market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Digital Out-of-Home market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Digital Out-of-Home market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Digital Out-of-Home market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Digital Out-of-Home market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Digital Out-of-Home market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Some of the key vendors in the digital-out-of-home market are JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Clear Channel Outdoor, oOh!Media Ltd., Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media, Inc., APN Outdoor Group Ltd., Focus Media Co. Ltd., Exterion Media Group, BroadSign International LLC and Asiaray Media Group Ltd.

For instance, in July 2018, Lamar Advertising Company entered into partnership with Wieden-Kennedy, OMA, Clear Channel Outdoor and Wow Media with an objective to launch a digital-out-of-home campaign for the Los Angeles International Airport. The digital billboards in the campaign use dynamic data from real-time flights and display the content when the passengers leave the airport. This digital-out-of-home campaign displayed vouchers to passengers of Delta Airlines

In October 2017, ELAN Media, one of the leading companies that specialise in innovation communication and advertising, entered into partnership with Quividi, an audience analytics provider. Through this partnership, both the companies introduced anonymous video analytics technology (AVA) that enables ELAN Media to precisely measure the audience of their digital-out-of-home assets in real-time.

In April 2018, JCDecaux Australia entered into a partnership with Seedooh, a campaign delivery reporting platform provider. Through this partnership, Seedooh’s reporting and verification platform will be integrated into the JCDecaux system to provide real-time delivery data fordigital-out-of-home campaigns.

In October 2017, Lamar Advertising Company entered into an agreement with Ultravision International, a manufacturer of LED displays and LED lighting, with an objective to purchase LED billboard lights and modular LED display panels from Ultravision.

Research Methodology of Digital Out-of-Home Market Report

The global Digital Out-of-Home market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Digital Out-of-Home market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Digital Out-of-Home market.