Digital Multimeter Market Outlook, Revenue 2019, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Digital Multimeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global digital multimeter market size is expanding at a steady rate. A digital multimeter (DMM) is a test tool that is used to measure different parameters, such as voltage (volts), current (amps) and resistance (ohms), within an electrical circuit. It includes four major components, namely display, buttons, dial or rotary switch and input jacks where insulated wires are plugged. DMMs are rapidly replacing the traditionally used, needle-based analog meters due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to evaluate different factors with greater accuracy, reliability and improved impedance. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

The rising penetration of electronic devices across the globe has increased the demand for DMMs among electrical professionals. Besides this, technological advancements in product manufacturing have enabled vendors to integrate other measuring instruments, such as insulation testers and infrared thermometers, with multimeters. They are also incorporating features, such as polarization index, dielectric absorption and earth-bound resistance in these devices, which provide enhanced efficiency and user-friendly experience. The increasing trend of digitization, rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Handheld

2. Bench-Top

3. Mounted

4. Others

Breakup by Functionality:

1. Auto Ranging

2. Clamp Digital

3. Fluke Digital

4. Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Automotive

2. Manufacturing

3. Energy

4. Utility

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Digital Multimeter Market. Some of the major players in the market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Anritsu Electric Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, Tektronix Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Aeroflex Industries Limited, AMTEK, Inc., Giga-tronics Incorporated (GIGA), National Instruments Corporation, RIGOL Technologies, Teledyne LeCroy, Teradyne Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

