Digital Map Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi,  MiTAC Holdings Corp and others

Global digital map market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.41 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period to 2026.

The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Digital Map Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Digital Map Market for the forecast period to 2026.

Digital Map Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Definition:

Digital map is an electronic or cartography is specially designed to represent particular road and geographical locations. It collects data through virtual image. It is more accurate than a printed map, and is scalable. These maps can also be used to calculate distance between different places.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Esri, Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, Inc., HERE, CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Geologically, Digital Map Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Indigo Ag, Inc. U.S. based aims at harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet recently announced its acquisition with TellusLabs, a leader in satellite technology and artificial intelligence. This will benefit Indigo Ag. Inc. in advancing its product portfolio, expanding its boundaries, able to serve better with transparency, expand the scope of agricultural intelligence platform and being in advancement in technology.

In July 2017, Digital Map Products, Inc. major player in in geospatial mapping technology and intelligence announced its acquisition with DMTI Spatial, Canada based market leader in location intelligence and data quality. This acquisition will benefit Digital Map products Inc. in building geospatial mapping technology network, strengthen its blue-chip client base, strengthening its products and widen its geographical boundaries.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

