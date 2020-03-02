Digital Manufacturing Market 2020| Top Vendors Overview-Siemens PLM Software, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, Mentor Graphics, PTC, Digital Catapult, CAD Schroer, Open Factory 3D, Bentley Systems

This report on Digital Manufacturing Market incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of this industry, and a remarkable brief of its various segments. In a nutshell, the report includes a generic overview of the Digital Manufacturing market with regards to its present status and the industry size, on the basis of volume and revenue. The study also offers a summary of important data such as the regional terrain of the industry as well as the companies that have established a powerful status in the Digital Manufacturing market.

Many manufacturing companies need product life cycle management (PLM) software because it deals with different functional levels of an organization such as product designing, design engineering, and manufacturing. The need for managing a product during the manufacturing process has led to the emergence of PLM software and services. The growing complexity of products and the increase in product portfolio across organizations has led to the demand for a system that can provide solutions to the production process across industries. The implementation of PLM in an organization provides higher revenue, reduces cost, and increases capital efficiency.

Some of the key players in Digital Manufacturing market include-

• Siemens PLM Software

• Dassault Systèmes

• Autodesk

• Mentor Graphics

• PTC

• CAD Schroer

• Open Factory 3D

• Bentley Systems

• …

The estimated increase in the adoption of digital manufacturing technology will induce manufacturers to focus more on reducing the cost of PLM. This will lead to the increased adoption of cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software in the coming years. Few PLM service providers have already started implementing PLM on cloud for end-users. For instance, Wipro provides cloud-based PLM services for Siemens PLM Software’s solution, Teamcenter. This helps electronics and semiconductor manufacturing companies to deploy Teamcenter on the cloud through infrastructure-as-a-service and also assists end-users in reducing or eliminating implementation costs.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The competitive spectrum of the Digital Manufacturing market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Digital Manufacturing market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• On demand

• Cloud-based design and manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

• Tooling

• Machining

• Assembly sequencing

• Factory layout

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Digital Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Digital Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 International Players Profiles

6 Market Forecast 2019-2025

7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

8 Appendix

