Digital Lending Platform Market Is Booming Worldwide | Fiserv, Nucleus Software, Newgen Software, Sigma Infosolutions

‘Digital Lending Platform market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Digital Lending Platform industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Fiserv, Nucleus Software, Newgen Software, Sigma Infosolutions, CU Direct, FIS Global, Roostify, HiEnd Systems.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market valued approximately USD 4.72 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.53% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digital Lending Platform Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. The digital lending platform helps to make more efficient monetary tractions and provide seamless money lending process. This platform helps the financial organizations to improve productivity and increase revenue by automating the work. Shifting consumer preference towards paperless banking services and growth in acceptance of m-commerce are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid urbanization, surging trend of digitalization and increasing use of mobile banking due to its numerous advantages are other factors which are aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, advent of blockchain, artificial intelligence and other technologies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, digital lending platform are required minimal documentation and easy & quick process that is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, concerns associated with data privacy & security and lack of awareness about digital banking in some of the countries are the factors that limiting the market growth of digital lending platform during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Lending Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to early adoption of digital technologies and rising advent of various digital platforms in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global Digital Lending Platform market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand of digital lending among its end-users and rising usage of smartphones across the region.

The qualitative research report on ‘Digital Lending Platform market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Digital Lending Platform market:

Key players: Fiserv, Nucleus Software, Newgen Software, Sigma Infosolutions, CU Direct, FIS Global, Roostify, HiEnd Systems

Market Segmentation:

By Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Processing Management, Others), by Services (Design & Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, Support & Maintenance), by Deployment Type, by End-User

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

