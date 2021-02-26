Digital Lending Platform Market A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trends by 2025 | Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, Tavant Technologies

Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. The digital lending platform helps to make more efficient monetary tractions and provide seamless money lending process. The digital lending platform helps the financial organizations to improve productivity and increase revenue by automating the work. The digital lending platform is gaining traction among BFSI, retail banking and P2P end-users in the past few years.

The digital lending platform market is experiencing a high demand due to the growing popularity of digital transactions. Companies are investing significantly in the development of new and efficient products in order to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market. Growing popularity of smartphones, high rate of adoption of digitization are the major factors expected to drive the growth of digital lending platform market. However, security concerns are the major restraining factor is expected to hinder the growth of digital lending platform market.

The major market player included in this report are:

1. Fiserv, Inc.

2. Newgen Software Technologies Limited

3. Ellie MAE

4. Nucleus Software

5. Tavant Technologies

6. Docutech LLC

7. FIS Global

8. Pegasystems Inc.

9. Hiend Systems

10. Finastra

The report provides a detailed overview of the digital lending industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital lending platform market based on the offerings, solution, service and end-user industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for the overall digital lending platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting digital lending platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

