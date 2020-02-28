Digital Language Learning Market to Reach US$ 17.18 Bn at a CAGR of 13.4% in 2027

“The global digital language learning market accounted to US$ 5.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 17.18 Bn by 2027.”

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic market. Growing digitization and increasing number of test takers in the region are the major factors supporting the growth of digital language learning market in Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc

Government initiatives to promote digital learning is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the digital language learning market

The global education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such as China, Australia, Brazil, and the UAE have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems.

Currently, India is pacing up to create a substantial market space for digital education. Various initiative has been undertaken by the Indian government to popularize the digitalization technologies in the educational sector. The growing popularity for digital language learning across education sector and increasing focus of government to support e-learning are the major factors that would support the growth of digital language learning market globally.

Integration of Advanced Technologies to Create Innovative Digital Language Learning Solutions

In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning. Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure.

The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. Various companies operating in the digital language learning market are focusing on providing technologically advanced solutions to gain a strong market position.

