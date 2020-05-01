Digital Isolator Market 2020 Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook- Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs, Analog Devices

The global Digital Isolator Market 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Digital Isolator market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Digital Isolator industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The global Digital Isolator market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 357.8 million by 2025, from USD 284.4 million in 2019.

Top Companies in the Global Digital Isolator Market: Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated, Infineon Technologies, Vicor, ROHM Semiconductor, Broadcom, NVe, Murata Manufacturing, National Instruments and others.

Market Outlook:

Digital isolators are used to transfer digital signals across an isolation barrier. These isolators employ RF coupling techniques to transmit digital information across an isolation barrier. It is used as a substitute to optocouplers. Optocoupler is far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals. Digital isolator is comparatively faster and less error prone. It has a wide application in gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADCs, USB & other communication ports, and CAN isolation. They are used in several sectors such as industrial, healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications. The use of digital isolator in industrial sector is expected to dominate the market because the digital isolator proves to be a vital means of receiving efficient and low-cost solutions for equipment safety and data transfer compared to optocouplers. Rise in demand for noise-free electronics and increase in usage of renewable energy sources drive the the digital isolators market growth.

Global Digital Isolator Market is segmented on the basis of:

This report segments the Digital Isolator market on the basis of Types is:

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive

On the basis of Application, the Digital Isolator market is segmented into:

Gate Drivers

DC/DC Converters

ADCs

USB & Other Communication Ports

CAN Isolation

Others

Regional Analysis For Digital Isolator Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Digital Isolator market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

