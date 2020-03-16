Digital Inks Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments | Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Marabu, Sensient Technologies Corporation

Market research analysis conducted in this Digital Inks Market business report optimistically lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Moreover, the report offers highly developed information and scenario about the Chemical and Materials industry which helps to stand high in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Undoubtedly, for better decision making, sustainable growth, and maximum revenue generation today’s businesses call for such wide-ranging market research report. The Digital Inks Market analysis report has a lot to give to both established and new players in the Chemical and Materials industry with which they can understand the market completely.

The Global Digital Inks Market is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2025, from USD 2.26 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Digital Inks Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

The key players operating in the digital inks market are –

Sun Chemical

INX International Ink Co.

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., LTD.

JK org.

The other players in the market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Marabu, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Nutec Digital Ink, Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd., Dupont., Torrecid, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, SPGprints, Huntsman International LLC., Dip-Tech, Kornit Digital, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Wikoff Color Corporation, Independent Ink inc.

Segments the Market

By Formulation

Solvent-Based

UV-Cured

Water-Based

Oil-Based

Others

By Application

Advertising & Promotion

Packaging

Clothing & Household Textiles

Glass Printing

Publication

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Others

By Substrate

Plastics

Textiles

Paper

Ceramics & Glass

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Digital Inks Market report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Market Drivers:

High demand in digital textile printing inks market

Rising demand for digital inks from the ceramic tiles industry

Growing demand for UV-curable digital inks

Market Restraint:

Government regulations for the usage of inorganic solvents and toxic metals

Downfall in the publishing market

Key questions answered in the Digital Inks Market report include:

What will be Digital Inks Market share and the forecast for 2019-2026?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Digital Inks Market?

Who are the key players in the world Digital Inks Market industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Digital Inks Market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Digital Inks Market industry?

